Budanov predicts dominance of unmanned vessels over conventional warships

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61139 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137774 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236030 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170839 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163196 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204830 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

March 1, 07:22 AM • 45460 views
March 1, 07:59 AM • 59674 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 108218 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 41419 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 103885 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236030 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218197 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204830 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 230966 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 218212 views
04:47 PM • 7277 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 103885 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 108218 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157951 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 156758 views
Budanov predicts dominance of unmanned vessels over conventional warships

Budanov predicts dominance of unmanned vessels over conventional warships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53696 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that over time, unmanned vessels are likely to dominate conventional warships, especially in closed waters such as the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that over time we are likely to see the complete dominance of unmanned ships over conventional warships, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Systems are being modernized. Technologies are being mastered. New technologies are emerging. So, over time, we will probably see the complete dominance of unmanned vessels over conventional warships. At least in closed or semi-closed waters, such as the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, etc. This is definitely the way forward

- Budanov said during the United24 forum.

Details

According to him, robotic offshore platforms are being improved: in particular, they are being equipped with systems to hit small surface and air targets, as well as to strike at the coasts.

"This technique works - that's the most important thing. It gives results. The people who work on this equipment produce results. One third of the destroyed combat potential of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is the most decent indicator. And all of this is thanks to the work of each of you - without you, it would not have happened. I would like to thank you once again for this," said Kyrylo Budanov.

The Chief of Ukrainian Intelligence expressed gratitude to all participants of the United24 charity initiative for their assistance and support in the development of the latest types of weapons.

Addendum

The DIU reminded that the operators of the DIU's special unit Group 13, using Magura V5 strike marine drones, destroyed the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship, the Akula and Serna landing craft, the Ivanivets missile ship, the Caesar Kunikov large landing ship, and the Sergey Kotov patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
black-seaBlack Sea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

