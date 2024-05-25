Budanov predicts dominance of unmanned vessels over conventional warships

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that over time we are likely to see the complete dominance of unmanned ships over conventional warships, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Systems are being modernized. Technologies are being mastered. New technologies are emerging. So, over time, we will probably see the complete dominance of unmanned vessels over conventional warships. At least in closed or semi-closed waters, such as the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, etc. This is definitely the way forward - Budanov said during the United24 forum.

Details

According to him, robotic offshore platforms are being improved: in particular, they are being equipped with systems to hit small surface and air targets, as well as to strike at the coasts.

"This technique works - that's the most important thing. It gives results. The people who work on this equipment produce results. One third of the destroyed combat potential of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is the most decent indicator. And all of this is thanks to the work of each of you - without you, it would not have happened. I would like to thank you once again for this," said Kyrylo Budanov.

The Chief of Ukrainian Intelligence expressed gratitude to all participants of the United24 charity initiative for their assistance and support in the development of the latest types of weapons.

Addendum

The DIU reminded that the operators of the DIU's special unit Group 13, using Magura V5 strike marine drones, destroyed the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship, the Akula and Serna landing craft, the Ivanivets missile ship, the Caesar Kunikov large landing ship, and the Sergey Kotov patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.