British presenter found dead on Greek island: what is known

British TV host Michael Mosley was found dead in a rocky area on the Greek island of Familia, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing local authorities .

Masli, 67, has been missing since Wednesday after taking a walk alone along a coastal trail in the scorching heat.

Regional Police spokeswoman Konstantin Dimoglidu said earlier that the body of a man, presumably Masli, was found in the Agia Marina area, opposite the north-eastern beach of Agios Nikolaos, where Mosley went for a walk.

Another police official said his body was found in a rocky area near the sea.

The family's mayor, Lefteris Papakalodukas, said the body was found after he and other people, including journalists, were filming the area from the ship.

ERT state television reported that he was found lying face up and head on a rock.

