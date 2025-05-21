Britain imposes sanctions against British accountant for aiding Russia with "shadow fleet"

The UK has imposed sanctions against an English accountant for allegedly helping Russia expand its "shadow fleet" of tankers, which it uses to transport oil around the world, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to a report on Tuesday, the British government added John Michael Ormerod, a British citizen, two Russian ship captains, 18 ships and 46 financial institutions to its sanctions list.

This is part of a broader effort by the UK and the European Union to stop Russia from using a so-called shadow fleet to circumvent sanctions against its oil sector.

According to the report, the UK is also working to lower the price cap on Russian oil exports to $60 a barrel.

Britain imposes new sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet": details