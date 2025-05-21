Britain imposes sanctions against British accountant for aiding Russia with "shadow fleet"

$41.580.08
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview
05:00 AM • 2462 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 28013 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 77508 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 146269 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 72067 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 136148 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 63564 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 207953 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98208 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 160127 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

A quarrel between women in Kyiv ended in tragedy: arson of a kiosk and death

May 20, 07:35 PM • 4812 views

Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Tusk

May 20, 07:56 PM • 7320 views

Simion Challenges Romanian Presidential Election Results in Constitutional Court Citing "External Interference": Durov Agreed to Testify

May 20, 08:04 PM • 10065 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 3556 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 10219 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 2468 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 86163 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 146270 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 136149 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 207954 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 123154 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 89324 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 84728 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 167162 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 168821 views
Iron dome

Facebook

Nord Stream

Fox News

The Guardian

Britain imposes sanctions against British accountant for aiding Russia with "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against English accountant John Michael Ormerod for assisting Russia in expanding its "shadow fleet" of tankers. Ship captains and financial institutions were also sanctioned.

Britain imposes sanctions against British accountant for aiding Russia with "shadow fleet"

The UK has imposed sanctions against an English accountant for allegedly helping Russia expand its "shadow fleet" of tankers, which it uses to transport oil around the world, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to a report on Tuesday, the British government added John Michael Ormerod, a British citizen, two Russian ship captains, 18 ships and 46 financial institutions to its sanctions list.

This is part of a broader effort by the UK and the European Union to stop Russia from using a so-called shadow fleet to circumvent sanctions against its oil sector.

According to the report, the UK is also working to lower the price cap on Russian oil exports to $60 a barrel.

Britain imposes new sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet": details20.05.25, 13:25 • 3440 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
European Union
United Kingdom
Brent
$66.46
Bitcoin
$107,354.50
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,304.37
Ethereum
$2,553.90