Britain evacuated embassy staff from Iran due to security risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The UK government has temporarily withdrawn its embassy staff from Iran due to the deteriorating security situation. The embassy continues to operate remotely, and British citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to Iran.

The British government has temporarily withdrawn its embassy staff from Iran due to the deteriorating security situation. This was reported by the British government, according to UNN.

Details

The statement from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office indicates that a precautionary decision was made to temporarily withdraw personnel due to the current situation. At the same time, the embassy continues to operate remotely.

The British side officially recommends refraining from all travel to Iran. The department emphasizes that British citizens already in the country should "carefully consider their presence there and the risks they assume by remaining."

Particular attention is drawn to the risks for individuals with dual nationality.

British and British-Iranian nationals are at significant risk of arrest, interrogation, or detention. Possession of a British passport or connections to the UK may be sufficient grounds for detention by Iranian authorities.

- the statement reads.

The statement also warns of rising regional tensions. "There is an increased risk of escalation in the region. This could lead to disruptions in transport links and other unpredictable consequences," the British Foreign Office notes.

In addition, protests are reported in various parts of Iran, with instances of violence, fatalities, and arrests of participants. Serious restrictions on internet access and cancellations of some international flights are also being recorded.

It is separately emphasized that the UK government's ability to provide assistance in Iran is extremely limited.

Direct consular assistance in an emergency on the ground will not be available.

- the message stresses.

Citizens are urged to monitor information updates, avoid areas near military and security facilities, review their departure plans, and ensure their travel documents are valid. If traveling despite official warnings, it is recommended to obtain appropriate insurance.

Recall

The U.S. State Department is evacuating non-essential personnel and their families from Israel due to escalating tensions with Iran. This decision is seen as a signal of a possible U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World