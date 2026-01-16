Brazilian ex-president Bolsonaro to be transferred to Papuda prison to serve sentence for coup attempt

$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 15000 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 23683 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 56179 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 68353 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36997 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33642 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52684 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42248 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44386 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Popular news
Rene Goody Murder: Trump Threatens Military Force Over ICE Protests in MinnesotaJanuary 15, 05:06 PM • 3038 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13202 views
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schoolsJanuary 15, 06:01 PM • 3282 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 3650 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 4010 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13224 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 46459 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 56176 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 68352 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60580 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Venezuela
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 9996 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22975 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44727 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78470 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69407 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Brazilian ex-president Bolsonaro to be transferred to Papuda prison to serve sentence for coup attempt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be transferred to the Papuda prison complex. He will serve his sentence for attempting to illegally retain power after losing the 2022 elections.

Brazilian ex-president Bolsonaro to be transferred to Papuda prison to serve sentence for coup attempt
Photo: Bloomberg

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued an order to transfer former President Jair Bolsonaro to the Papuda prison complex in the federal district. The former leader of the country will continue to serve his sentence for attempting to illegally retain power after his defeat in the 2022 elections. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Jair Bolsonaro has been held at the federal police headquarters in Brasília since late November. In September, a court found him guilty of preparing a coup and sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison. The case concerned events that unfolded after the victory of current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the elections.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup26.11.25, 09:54 • 2582 views

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who heard Bolsonaro's case, said on Thursday that the former right-wing leader would be transferred to the Papuda prison complex in the federal district.

- CNN Brasil reports.

The decision to transfer him to a regular prison from police custody indicates a transition to serving the main term of his sentence. Bolsonaro became the first president in Brazil's history to be sentenced to such a long term for crimes against the democratic order. The former president's defense has not yet commented on the order to transfer him to Papuda.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro denied house arrest after hospital discharge01.01.26, 16:39 • 4934 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Brazil