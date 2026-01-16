Brazilian ex-president Bolsonaro to be transferred to Papuda prison to serve sentence for coup attempt

Photo: Bloomberg

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued an order to transfer former President Jair Bolsonaro to the Papuda prison complex in the federal district. The former leader of the country will continue to serve his sentence for attempting to illegally retain power after his defeat in the 2022 elections. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Jair Bolsonaro has been held at the federal police headquarters in Brasília since late November. In September, a court found him guilty of preparing a coup and sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison. The case concerned events that unfolded after the victory of current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the elections.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who heard Bolsonaro's case, said on Thursday that the former right-wing leader would be transferred to the Papuda prison complex in the federal district. - CNN Brasil reports.

The decision to transfer him to a regular prison from police custody indicates a transition to serving the main term of his sentence. Bolsonaro became the first president in Brazil's history to be sentenced to such a long term for crimes against the democratic order. The former president's defense has not yet commented on the order to transfer him to Papuda.

