Publications
Exclusives
Brazil is ready to play a role in the peace process: Lula da Silva at a meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Brazil Lula da Silva to discuss ways to achieve real peace. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to meet with the Russian side, and Lula da Silva stated Brazil's readiness to play a role in the peace process.

Brazil is ready to play a role in the peace process: Lula da Silva at a meeting with Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Brazil Lula da Silva to discuss ways to achieve real peace for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian state emphasized that Ukraine wants to achieve peace more than anyone else in the world. He stressed that he is ready to meet with the Russian side at the level of leaders, but Russia does not show such readiness. Therefore, international community pressure is needed to unblock the path to dialogue.

Lula da Silva noted that Brazil is ready to play a role in the peace process, and also reported on his contacts with the Russian leader and other leaders in the context of efforts to end the war.

The President of Ukraine informed about the real situation on the battlefield and Russian manipulative attempts to portray military victories.

The head of state invited Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine, the Presidential Office summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Brazil
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine