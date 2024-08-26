"Boyko towers" in the Black Sea are on fire - monitoring resources

In the Black sea caught fire three so-called "Boiko towers". According to UNN, this was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" with reference to satellite imagery data.

Details

Burning was recorded on all three drilling platforms east of Snake Island. As of August 24, the middle platform is on fire and a column of smoke is coming from Platform 3.

Recall

Earlier, the "Boyko towers", where the russian military hid equipment for tracking the AFU in the waters of the Black Sea, have already been attacked.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR, said that after the release of the "Boyko towers," russia lost its ability to conduct reconnaissance in the sky, on water and on land, while the Defense Forces increased their ability to conduct the following successful operations in the Black Sea and Crimea.