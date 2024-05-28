Some EU countries have canceled restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation - Borrell

Some countries of the European Union have already changed their position regarding the use of weapons provided to Ukraine to strike targets on the territory of Russia. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

Details

There is also the question of whether we will allow the use of weapons beyond the territory of Ukraine, on the territory of Russia. Some member states have begun to address this issue. This is another important topic that needs to be discussed today - Borrell states.

According to him, lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons is quite possible under the law of war

Stoltenberg explained why it is now right to lift restrictions on Western weapons to hit targets inside Russia

According to the law of war, this (lifting of restrictions - ed.) is quite possible. There is no contradiction - The head of the EU's diplomacy is sure .

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes the allies should reconsider arms restrictions on Ukraine, arguing that "under international law, the right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside Ukraine.