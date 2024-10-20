Booking at Diya is on hold until November 15
Kyiv • UNN
The service of reserving employees from mobilization in Diia has been temporarily closed. An audit of the reserved employees will be conducted until November 15, after which the service is expected to resume.
The audit of conscripts will continue until mid-November.
He writes UNN with a link to a message on the Diya website.
The reservation of employees from mobilization in the Diia app has been closed until November 15. It is currently impossible to submit an application.
The website says that the audit of bookings will continue for the duration of the suspension of this service.
