More than UAH 73 million of National Cashback has already been accrued in Diia - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Mykhailo Fedorov announced the completion of the beta test of the National Cashback in Diia. Over UAH 73 million has been credited to Ukrainians, cashback is available for 260+ thousand products, and the service is being launched in full.
Diia has already accrued more than UAH 73 million to the National Cashback. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
"73+ million of national cashback has already been credited to Diia. We are completing the public beta test of one of the most complex services in the history of the digital state. Since September 2, we have been checking how the National Cashback works, identifying and fixing bugs, and analyzing user feedback. Now we are launching the service in full format," Fedorov said.
He also called on Ukrainians to join the program.
"It's simple - open a Made in Ukraine card at the bank and activate it in Diia. Cashback will be credited automatically.
Support the economy, as it is more important than ever, and get 10% cashback on every Ukrainian product. National cashback is already accrued for 260+ thousand products," summarized Fedorov.
UAH 42 million of national cashback accrued to Ukrainians in a month01.10.24, 15:42 • 12452 views