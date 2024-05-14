Blinken: US military aid to Ukraine is "on the way"

US military aid to Ukraine is "on the way" and will "bring real benefits," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday. UNN reports this with reference to AFP.

"In the short term, the aid is on its way, and it will have a real impact on the fight against Russian aggression on the battlefield," Blinken told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the beginning of their meeting.

Addendum

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning for an unannounced visit.

On May 13, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that the United States would provide Ukraine with a new aid package in the next few days.