Military aid, air defense with Patriots for Kharkiv region and security guarantees: Zelensky outlines top topics of talks with Blinken

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today named the main topics of talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, including acceleration of the military aid package, strengthening air defense with Patriot for Kharkiv region, security guarantees and participation in the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

I want to discuss with you some issues that I think are very important. First, the decision on the package is key for us, so that it arrives as soon as possible. Second, it is air defense. This is our biggest deficit. I think this is the biggest problem. We need two Patriots for the Kharkiv region. Because people are under fire. They are worried, they are under Russian attacks - Zelensky said.

"Of course, I want to discuss security guarantees, how our teams are working on them, and the Peace Summit, which is absolutely important for us. We need the participation of not only the United States. We need President Biden and your help to involve as many countries as possible in the summit," the President noted.

