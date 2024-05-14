The first photo of Anthony Blinken in Kyiv has appeared
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, his third since the Russian invasion, to demonstrate America's unwavering support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.
Anthony Blinken confirmed the information about his arrival in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. He announced this on social network X, UNN reports .
Details
Today, I returned to Kyiv to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom from Russian aggression
Context
This is the third visit of the official to Ukraine. Previously, he visited our country in September 2023, September 2022, and April 2022.
