Blinken arrives in Ukraine on an unannounced visit - Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning as part of an unannounced visit. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The trip is intended to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Ukraine, which is trying to repel heavy Russian bombardment on its northeastern border.

Blinken, who arrived in Kyiv by train early Tuesday morning, hopes to "send a strong message of reassurance to Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment." This was said by a US official who spoke to journalists traveling with Blinken on condition of anonymity.

"The minister's mission is really to talk about how our additional assistance will be delivered in a way that will help strengthen their defenses and enable them to increasingly take the initiative on the battlefield," the official said.

The artillery, long-range missiles known as ATACMS and air defense interceptor missiles approved by President Joe Biden on April 24 are already reaching Ukrainian forces, the official said.

Blinken will reassure Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of continued U.S. support and deliver a speech focused on Ukraine's future, the official said.

