Blinken arrives in Ukraine on an unannounced visit - Reuters

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63775 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103955 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147008 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247607 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173510 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164872 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64824 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101061 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35400 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47232 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40292 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247607 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210613 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223338 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63775 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47232 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112352 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113289 views
Blinken arrives in Ukraine on an unannounced visit - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64852 views

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to demonstrate US solidarity with Ukraine and discuss additional military aid.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning as part of an unannounced visit. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The trip is intended to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Ukraine, which is trying to repel heavy Russian bombardment on its northeastern border.

Blinken, who arrived in Kyiv by train early Tuesday morning, hopes to "send a strong message of reassurance to Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment." This was said by a US official who spoke to journalists traveling with Blinken on condition of anonymity.

"The minister's mission is really to talk about how our additional assistance will be delivered in a way that will help strengthen their defenses and enable them to increasingly take the initiative on the battlefield," the official said.

The artillery, long-range missiles known as ATACMS and air defense interceptor missiles approved by President Joe Biden on April 24 are already reaching Ukrainian forces, the official said.

Blinken will reassure Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of continued U.S. support and deliver a speech focused on Ukraine's future, the official said.

Blinken to visit Ukraine - Politico14.05.24, 03:11 • 101889 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
reutersReuters
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS
kyivKyiv

