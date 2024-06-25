$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Billions of unused COVID-19 protections to be disposed of in the UK

Kyiv • UNN

 18410 views

The UK Government is getting rid of billions of dollars ' worth of excess coronavirus protection products purchased during the pandemic. Most of the personal protective kits are not used in hospitals and are intended for recycling.

Billions of unused COVID-19 protections to be disposed of in the UK

In the UK, the disposal of billions of dollars ' worth of coronavirus protection products purchased during the pandemic continues. About it UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

The publication conducted an investigation and claims that at least 1.57 billion sets of personal protective equipment purchased by the British Ministry of Health were never needed by health workers.

Of the 2.02 billion units of personal protective equipment delivered by FSH under a contract concluded with the Ministry of health, only 232 million ended up in public hospitals and other medical institutions.

Almost 750 million purchased items have already been burned or otherwise destroyed, and another 825 million are recognized as excess inventory, which almost certainly needs to be disposed of and recycled.

Thus, most of the protective equipment purchased from FHS will not be used and will be sent for recycling.

The contract of the Ministry of health with FSH, which became the sole supplier for the entire period of the pandemic, for the supply of protective masks, respirators, eye protection and hygiene aprons in the amount of доларів 1.75 billion was signed in April 2020.

This is about 13% of the UK's total budget spending for these purposes over the two years of the covid pandemic and thousands of times more than the average annual profit of FSH until 2020.

62-year-old German vaccinated with 217 times shots against COVID-1906.03.24, 02:21 • 31838 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

COVID-19News of the World
United Kingdom
