Billions of unused COVID-19 protections to be disposed of in the UK

In the UK, the disposal of billions of dollars ' worth of coronavirus protection products purchased during the pandemic continues. About it UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

The publication conducted an investigation and claims that at least 1.57 billion sets of personal protective equipment purchased by the British Ministry of Health were never needed by health workers.

Of the 2.02 billion units of personal protective equipment delivered by FSH under a contract concluded with the Ministry of health, only 232 million ended up in public hospitals and other medical institutions.

Almost 750 million purchased items have already been burned or otherwise destroyed, and another 825 million are recognized as excess inventory, which almost certainly needs to be disposed of and recycled.

Thus, most of the protective equipment purchased from FHS will not be used and will be sent for recycling.

The contract of the Ministry of health with FSH, which became the sole supplier for the entire period of the pandemic, for the supply of protective masks, respirators, eye protection and hygiene aprons in the amount of доларів 1.75 billion was signed in April 2020.

This is about 13% of the UK's total budget spending for these purposes over the two years of the covid pandemic and thousands of times more than the average annual profit of FSH until 2020.

