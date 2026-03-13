Biathlete Taras Tarasiuk became the best young athlete of February

The Expert Commission of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has determined the winner of the traditional competition "Best Young Athlete of the Month". According to the results of February, this title was awarded to Ukrainian biathlete Taras Tarasiuk, UNN reports with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

The 17-year-old athlete was recognized for his successful performance at the World Biathlon Youth Championship, which took place in Arber, Germany. There, Tarasiuk won a silver medal in the individual race. This was his first personal award at the level of junior world championships.

Taras Tarasiuk was born into a sporting family: his father is his personal coach, and his older sisters Iryna and Tetiana also practice biathlon. The athlete debuted on the international arena in 2025.

Among his achievements is a victory at the European Youth Olympic Festival-2025 in Bakuriani, Georgia, where, together with Viktoriia Khvostenko, he won a gold medal in the single mixed relay. In addition, in January 2026, Tarasiuk, together with his sister Tetiana, became the winner of the European Junior Championship in the single mixed relay.

It was the silver medal at the World Youth Championship, won at the end of February 2026, that became the reason for recognizing Tarasiuk as the best young athlete of the month.

Recall

18-year-old Yaroslav Lavreniuk won in the U20 and U23 categories in Altenberg. This is the best result in the history of the Ukrainian national team's performances in this sport.