Biathlete Taras Tarasiuk became the best young athlete of February

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 810 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13558 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15441 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33578 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 63999 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59257 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88842 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42867 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27818 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21179 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 5026 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32835 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28872 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 13228 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9870 views
Publications
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 814 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13560 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29001 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32953 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88843 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 10002 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29001 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 27039 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26718 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24860 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Biathlete Taras Tarasiuk became the best young athlete of February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

The NOC of Ukraine recognized the 17-year-old biathlete as the best for his silver medal at the World Championships in Arber. This is the athlete's first individual award at this level.

Biathlete Taras Tarasiuk became the best young athlete of February

The Expert Commission of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has determined the winner of the traditional competition "Best Young Athlete of the Month". According to the results of February, this title was awarded to Ukrainian biathlete Taras Tarasiuk, UNN reports with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

The 17-year-old athlete was recognized for his successful performance at the World Biathlon Youth Championship, which took place in Arber, Germany. There, Tarasiuk won a silver medal in the individual race. This was his first personal award at the level of junior world championships.

Taras Tarasiuk was born into a sporting family: his father is his personal coach, and his older sisters Iryna and Tetiana also practice biathlon. The athlete debuted on the international arena in 2025.

Among his achievements is a victory at the European Youth Olympic Festival-2025 in Bakuriani, Georgia, where, together with Viktoriia Khvostenko, he won a gold medal in the single mixed relay. In addition, in January 2026, Tarasiuk, together with his sister Tetiana, became the winner of the European Junior Championship in the single mixed relay.

It was the silver medal at the World Youth Championship, won at the end of February 2026, that became the reason for recognizing Tarasiuk as the best young athlete of the month.

Recall

18-year-old Yaroslav Lavreniuk won in the U20 and U23 categories in Altenberg. This is the best result in the history of the Ukrainian national team's performances in this sport.

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Gold
Ukraine