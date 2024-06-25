Bet on the victory of Ukraine, a volunteer who wished to remain anonymous – the network exploded with jokes because of the large amount of money that was found in Tishchenko's possession

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88741 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98817 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116937 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187781 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232298 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142679 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368683 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181672 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149589 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197879 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88741 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83380 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98817 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97453 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116937 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3406 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12929 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17003 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37990 views
Bet on the victory of Ukraine, a volunteer who wished to remain anonymous – the network exploded with jokes because of the large amount of money that was found in Tishchenko's possession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17285 views

After law enforcement officers showed bundles of cash that were found during a search of MP Mykola Tishchenko, the network exploded with various jokes about the purpose of this money.

Bet on the victory of Ukraine, a volunteer who wished to remain anonymous – the network exploded with jokes because of the large amount of money that was found in Tishchenko's possession

After law enforcement officers showed bundles of cash that were found during a search of MP Mykola Tishchenko, the network exploded with various jokes about the purpose of this money, writes UNN.

In particular, there was an assumption that Tishchenko wants to transfer money to the army.  " a volunteer who wished to remain anonymous gave money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine","he wanted to be an anonymous benefactor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they did not give it to him". 

They also recalled that the European football championship is currently underway and Ukraine is waiting for a decisive match with Belgium for getting out of the group. "Or bet on the national team of Ukraine in the match with Belgium", "bet on the victory of the national team of Ukraine at the euro".

Of course, they did not forget that Tishchenko is a restaurateur. " I didn't sell cutlets)))", " did I fill them up? Did you pour burnt vodka in Corduroy?".

MP Mykola Tishchenko was informed of suspicion of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro with the participation of a group of persons who acted on the instructions of the MP, using physical force and special equipment.

MP Mykola Tishchenko, who got into a scandal with a serviceman in Dnipro, threatened lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko in a social network, and then closed his profile.

Tishchenko's message on his Facebook page about the incident in Dnipro was commented on by lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko. In particular, he wrote: "As a lawyer, it is clear to me that the case (against serviceman Pavlov – ED.) will fall apart in court. A police officer who is not dressed according to the charter may raise doubts about the legality of his actions.

Mykola Tishchenko responded to the lawyer's comment: "Dmytro Kasyanenko, you'd better fight for the rights of lawyers.while there is time to fight for your freedoms.".

Other users under this message asked the MP why he allows himself to threaten his lawyer. After that, Tishchenko closed his profile in the social network.

This is not the first time that people's deputies have allowed themselves to act contrary to the principles of democracy and legislation. In particular , the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada, Daniil Hetmantsev, published several messages in the Telegram channel,in which he called on the public to put pressure on the court and openly criticized the judges ' decisions.

Judge of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Tsiktich appealed to the High Council of justice and the Office of the prosecutor general with a statement about pressure from Getmantsev and attempts by the MP to influence the court's decision and interfere in its activities.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
