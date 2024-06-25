Bet on the victory of Ukraine, a volunteer who wished to remain anonymous – the network exploded with jokes because of the large amount of money that was found in Tishchenko's possession

After law enforcement officers showed bundles of cash that were found during a search of MP Mykola Tishchenko, the network exploded with various jokes about the purpose of this money, writes UNN.

In particular, there was an assumption that Tishchenko wants to transfer money to the army. " a volunteer who wished to remain anonymous gave money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine","he wanted to be an anonymous benefactor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they did not give it to him".

They also recalled that the European football championship is currently underway and Ukraine is waiting for a decisive match with Belgium for getting out of the group. "Or bet on the national team of Ukraine in the match with Belgium", "bet on the victory of the national team of Ukraine at the euro".

Of course, they did not forget that Tishchenko is a restaurateur. " I didn't sell cutlets)))", " did I fill them up? Did you pour burnt vodka in Corduroy?".

Recall

MP Mykola Tishchenko was informed of suspicion of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro with the participation of a group of persons who acted on the instructions of the MP, using physical force and special equipment.

Optional

MP Mykola Tishchenko, who got into a scandal with a serviceman in Dnipro, threatened lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko in a social network, and then closed his profile.

Tishchenko's message on his Facebook page about the incident in Dnipro was commented on by lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko. In particular, he wrote: "As a lawyer, it is clear to me that the case (against serviceman Pavlov – ED.) will fall apart in court. A police officer who is not dressed according to the charter may raise doubts about the legality of his actions.

Mykola Tishchenko responded to the lawyer's comment: "Dmytro Kasyanenko, you'd better fight for the rights of lawyers.while there is time to fight for your freedoms.".

Other users under this message asked the MP why he allows himself to threaten his lawyer. After that, Tishchenko closed his profile in the social network.

This is not the first time that people's deputies have allowed themselves to act contrary to the principles of democracy and legislation. In particular , the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada, Daniil Hetmantsev, published several messages in the Telegram channel,in which he called on the public to put pressure on the court and openly criticized the judges ' decisions.

Judge of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Tsiktich appealed to the High Council of justice and the Office of the prosecutor general with a statement about pressure from Getmantsev and attempts by the MP to influence the court's decision and interfere in its activities.