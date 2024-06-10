Belarus joins Russia's exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons

The head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry Viktor khrenin said that Ukraine is joining the second stage of Russia's exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of defense of Belarus, writes UNN.

According to him, Western countries are pursuing an "uncompromising aggressive policy in the field of military activities", as well as "hatching plans to use military force" against Belarus.

We are consistently strengthening our defense potential. And our participation in the second stage of training the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons confirms this, khrenin declared.

He also stressed that such measures in the Russian Federation related to the preparation for the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons "are carried out in favor of ensuring their own security and are planned.

"Now, more than ever before, we are determined to respond to any threats that are created both for our state and the Union state," the Belarusian Defense Minister added.

Putin, during a visit to Belarus in May, discussed with self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko the issue of "security", as well as Russia's nuclear exercises with the participation of the Belarusian military.