Before the conclave to elect the Pope, cardinals called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Exclusive
01:27 PM • 6804 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 15691 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 40591 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 34634 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 72895 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 50903 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 53165 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99394 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 48080 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 41147 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Publications
Exclusives
Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 72042 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 54124 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 48994 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

08:32 AM • 13500 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 34517 views
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 40591 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 72895 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99394 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 121987 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 207102 views
Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 938 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 34834 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 54474 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 72377 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 28781 views
COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Before the conclave to elect the Pope, cardinals called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2636 views

Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church have called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and other countries. They expressed concern about the lack of progress in the peace process.

Before the conclave to elect the Pope, cardinals called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
Vatican Media

On the eve of the conclave to elect a new Pope, cardinals called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and other countries, UNN writes, citing the UGCC Department of Information.

Details

"On the eve of the conclave, which begins tomorrow, May 7, the Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church issued a joint statement expressing deep concern about the current situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and other parts of the world," the statement said.

As reports the press service of the Holy See, in their address, the cardinals noted with regret the lack of progress in the peace process. They noted that violence has not only not stopped, but has intensified, especially against civilians.

"We, the Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church, gathered for a general congregation before the start of the conclave, noting with regret that no progress has been made in advancing peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East and many other parts of the world, and on the contrary, shelling has intensified, especially against civilians, we appeal to all parties involved to reach a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible and to start negotiations without preconditions and further delays on the peace that the population, which has been affected, and the whole world has been longing for for so long," the statement reads.

The cardinals also called on all the faithful to "intensify their supplications to the Lord for a just and lasting peace."

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?06.05.25, 12:43 • 69006 views

Addendum

133 cardinals will gather on May 7 in the Vatican to elect a new Pope after the death of Francis. Experts predict a short conclave.

Conclave on May 7: historical facts about the election of the Pope02.05.25, 13:52 • 4229 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Vatican City
