Before the conclave to elect the Pope, cardinals called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

On the eve of the conclave to elect a new Pope, cardinals called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and other countries, UNN writes, citing the UGCC Department of Information.

"On the eve of the conclave, which begins tomorrow, May 7, the Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church issued a joint statement expressing deep concern about the current situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and other parts of the world," the statement said.

As reports the press service of the Holy See, in their address, the cardinals noted with regret the lack of progress in the peace process. They noted that violence has not only not stopped, but has intensified, especially against civilians.

"We, the Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church, gathered for a general congregation before the start of the conclave, noting with regret that no progress has been made in advancing peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East and many other parts of the world, and on the contrary, shelling has intensified, especially against civilians, we appeal to all parties involved to reach a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible and to start negotiations without preconditions and further delays on the peace that the population, which has been affected, and the whole world has been longing for for so long," the statement reads.

The cardinals also called on all the faithful to "intensify their supplications to the Lord for a just and lasting peace."

133 cardinals will gather on May 7 in the Vatican to elect a new Pope after the death of Francis. Experts predict a short conclave.

