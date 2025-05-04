Beat Zelensky's record: President of the Maldives held a press conference lasting almost 15 hours

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 5782 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 48147 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 115516 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 109395 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 77277 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 85180 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 85346 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63464 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 76033 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 118515 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
5m/s
31%
741 mm
Popular news

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine

May 4, 05:48 AM • 10137 views

253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions

May 4, 06:06 AM • 6940 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

May 4, 06:50 AM • 21293 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 18153 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

12:21 PM • 14203 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 109395 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 56524 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 87241 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 94980 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 118515 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 26331 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 40627 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 85346 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 39342 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 41941 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Beat Zelensky's record: President of the Maldives held a press conference lasting almost 15 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Mohamed Muizzu beat Zelensky's record by answering questions from journalists for almost 15 hours. Authorities emphasized that this coincided with World Press Freedom Day.

Beat Zelensky's record: President of the Maldives held a press conference lasting almost 15 hours

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu held a press conference that lasted nearly 15 hours. This was reported by his office on Sunday, saying it broke the previous record set by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Muizzu, 46, began the marathon press conference at 10:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT) on Saturday and continued for 14 hours and 54 minutes with brief pauses for prayers, his office said in a statement.

"The conference lasted past midnight — a new world record for a president — with President Muizzu continuously answering questions from journalists," the statement said.

Add

In October 2019, the National Agency for Registration of Ukraine stated that Zelensky's 14-hour press conference broke the previous record of more than seven hours set by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

The government of the archipelago in the Indian Ocean said that Muizzu's extended session was also timed to coincide with World Press Freedom Day on Saturday.

"He recognized the crucial role of the press in society and emphasized the importance of factual, balanced and impartial coverage of events," the statement said.

During the extended session, Muizzu also answered questions asked by members of the public through journalists.

The statement said Muizzu, who came to power in 2023, also noted his island nation's rise by two positions to 104th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

During Saturday's session, he answered a wide range of questions, the statement said.

About two dozen journalists attended the meeting and were treated to food.

Muizzu's predecessor set another world record by holding the first-ever underwater cabinet meeting in 2009 to highlight the threat of rising sea levels that could flood the low-lying country.

Former President Mohamed Nasheed dived into the Indian Ocean, followed by his ministers, all in scuba gear, for a nationally televised meeting.

The Maldives is at the forefront of the fight against global warming, which could lead to rising sea levels and flooding of the country, which consists of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered across the equator.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Maldives
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,629.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,831.27