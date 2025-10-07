$41.340.11
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 3874 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 23064 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 35865 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 65888 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 55153 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 55037 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 97454 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36394 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41484 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67766 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 23071 views
Beat and kicked her out in winter: stepfather suspected of driving 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

The man has been notified of suspicion of driving his 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide. He beat the child, humiliated her, and kicked her out of the house in winter.

Beat and kicked her out in winter: stepfather suspected of driving 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide

A man has been notified of suspicion of driving his 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide. The stepfather is suspected of cruel treatment of the child, including psychological abuse and beatings.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a man was notified of suspicion of driving a minor girl to suicide as a result of cruel treatment and systematic humiliation of her dignity (Part 3 of Article 120 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement says.

According to the investigation, the 39-year-old suspect, living with his cohabitant and her children, for several years cruelly treated his stepdaughter - humiliated her, insulted her with obscene words, forced her to do housework, look after younger children, depriving her of the opportunity to study and rest normally.

The man repeatedly subjected the child to psychological violence, drove her out of the house in winter without outerwear, publicly humiliated her and expressed his intention to give her to an orphanage. The girl was financially dependent on her stepfather, as he provided for the family financially. Constant humiliation, fear and helplessness led to severe psychological consequences. The girl committed suicide

- the prosecutor's office informs.

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that a forensic medical examination confirmed that death occurred from mechanical asphyxia due to hanging.

Addition

In Rivne, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the death of a 16-year-old girl who jumped out of a window.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine