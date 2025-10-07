Beat and kicked her out in winter: stepfather suspected of driving 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide

A man has been notified of suspicion of driving his 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide. The stepfather is suspected of cruel treatment of the child, including psychological abuse and beatings.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a man was notified of suspicion of driving a minor girl to suicide as a result of cruel treatment and systematic humiliation of her dignity (Part 3 of Article 120 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

According to the investigation, the 39-year-old suspect, living with his cohabitant and her children, for several years cruelly treated his stepdaughter - humiliated her, insulted her with obscene words, forced her to do housework, look after younger children, depriving her of the opportunity to study and rest normally.

The man repeatedly subjected the child to psychological violence, drove her out of the house in winter without outerwear, publicly humiliated her and expressed his intention to give her to an orphanage. The girl was financially dependent on her stepfather, as he provided for the family financially. Constant humiliation, fear and helplessness led to severe psychological consequences. The girl committed suicide - the prosecutor's office informs.

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that a forensic medical examination confirmed that death occurred from mechanical asphyxia due to hanging.

Addition

