Bad weather in Odesa region: Keeper told about the situation in the districts

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, shared an update on the weather situation in the region, UNN reports.

Details

For example, in Rozdilnyansky district, water and heat supply is operating normally.

There is no electricity supply in 33 settlements (16,660 people). DTEK is working to restore it.

Equipment is working on the roads.

In Berezovsky district, there is no electricity completely in 80 settlements, partially in 15. Water is available in all settlements. There is ice on the territory of the district, ice sticking to the wires. Power engineers and road builders are working.

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, electricity, water and heat supply are operating in normal mode. There is no ice on the roads.

In Podilskyi district, there is no electricity supply in 105 settlements (86,109 people). Centralized water, heat, and gas supply is available. The roads are passable, there is ice. The vehicles are working.

As for Odesa district - there is no electricity supply in 3 settlements, generators are working. The rest of the settlements have water and heat supply. Everything is working in the normal mode.

In Izmail district, there is no power supply in the village of Loschynivka (damaged power lines), DTEK is operating. Water supply, gas supply, and heat supply are in normal mode.

And in the Bolgrad district, everything is working as usual.