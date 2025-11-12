The High Court of Australia has definitively banned Russia from building a new embassy in the country's capital, Canberra. It recognized the legality of the annulment of the land lease agreement on national security grounds, UNN reports with reference to ABC.

Details

Back in 2008, Russia signed a 99-year lease agreement for a plot of land in Canberra, 300 meters from the Australian Parliament, and intended to build a new embassy there to replace the old one, which is located in another part of the city.

However, in 2023, the Australian Parliament decided that such a neighborhood posed a threat to the country's national security. A corresponding law was adopted - the Russian side tried to challenge this decision, arguing that it allegedly "contradicted" the Australian Constitution.

