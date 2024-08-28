Australia and Pacific Island countries agree on $271 million security plan
Kyiv • UNN
Australia and the Pacific island nations have approved a $271 million plan to strengthen regional security. The plan includes improved police training and the creation of a mobile regional police unit.
Details
Australia announced on Wednesday that it has approved a plan worth A$400 million ($271 million) from Pacific island states. The plan includes improved police training and the creation of a mobile regional police unit.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese informed that the agreement was reached during a meeting of Pacific Island leaders in Tonga
