Australia and Pacific Island countries agree on $271 million security plan

Australia and Pacific island states have agreed on a $271 million plan to strengthen regional security. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Australia announced on Wednesday that it has approved a plan worth A$400 million ($271 million) from Pacific island states. The plan includes improved police training and the creation of a mobile regional police unit.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese informed that the agreement was reached during a meeting of Pacific Island leaders in Tonga

