August 28: International Comic Book Reading Day, Bow Tie Day

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 54621 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65067 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 36893 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 94562 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 73330 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202494 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188861 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203484 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24152 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150824 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150025 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154051 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144944 views
August 28: International Comic Book Reading Day, Bow Tie Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104461 views

On August 28, 1917, Jack Kirby was born, the author and co-author of such classic comic book characters as Captain America. Hulk, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

Today, on August 28, children and adults in many parts of the world can join the celebration of the International Comic Book Reading Day, UNN writes.

On August 28, 1917, Jack Kirby was born , who is the author and co-author of such classic comic book characters as Captain America. Hulk, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and many others.

While working on comics, Kirby was nicknamed the "King of Comics". Thanks to his work, comics became very popular. Today, the images of comic book superheroes are used on television, in the manufacture of toys, video games, and clothing. Comic books can be found on bookstore shelves, in libraries, and in school curricula.

Today is also Bow Tie Day. The unofficial event dedicated to the fashionable men's accessory was launched in 2007

For a long time, it was believed that France was the birthplace of the bow tie. In fact, the French borrowed the idea of this accessory from Croatian soldiers.

During the Thirty Years' War, they developed a fashion of tying a scarf around their necks to fix the collar of their shirts.

French men liked this idea. In the 18th century, the handkerchief was transformed into a bow tie, and later into a classic tie.

At the same time, some fashion historians believe that these two accessories appeared almost simultaneously. It's just that the bow tie was more popular at first.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Moses Murin.

According to legend, the man was born and lived in modern Ethiopia, was a leader of robbers, but later repented: he took monastic vows, became a preacher and theologian.

On August 28, Moses, Mykola, Makar, and Anna celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

