August 28: International Comic Book Reading Day, Bow Tie Day

Today, on August 28, children and adults in many parts of the world can join the celebration of the International Comic Book Reading Day, UNN writes.

On August 28, 1917, Jack Kirby was born , who is the author and co-author of such classic comic book characters as Captain America. Hulk, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and many others.

While working on comics, Kirby was nicknamed the "King of Comics". Thanks to his work, comics became very popular. Today, the images of comic book superheroes are used on television, in the manufacture of toys, video games, and clothing. Comic books can be found on bookstore shelves, in libraries, and in school curricula.

Today is also Bow Tie Day. The unofficial event dedicated to the fashionable men's accessory was launched in 2007

For a long time, it was believed that France was the birthplace of the bow tie. In fact, the French borrowed the idea of this accessory from Croatian soldiers.

During the Thirty Years' War, they developed a fashion of tying a scarf around their necks to fix the collar of their shirts.

French men liked this idea. In the 18th century, the handkerchief was transformed into a bow tie, and later into a classic tie.

At the same time, some fashion historians believe that these two accessories appeared almost simultaneously. It's just that the bow tie was more popular at first.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Moses Murin.

According to legend, the man was born and lived in modern Ethiopia, was a leader of robbers, but later repented: he took monastic vows, became a preacher and theologian.

On August 28, Moses, Mykola, Makar, and Anna celebrate their name days.