Attempts to accumulate and lone assault groups: the NGU told what is happening in the Pokrovsk direction

Russian troops do not abandon attempts to advance in the Pokrovsk direction, moving through "greenery", fields, swimming, and at night. The enemy's goal is to accumulate and storm with larger forces. This was reported by the 3rd Operational Purpose Brigade "Spartan" of the National Guard of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Spartan" brigade, the enemy does not abandon attempts to advance. Enemy personnel move through "greenery", fields, swimming, at night - in anti-thermal imaging cloaks. Do we know their goal? Yes. To accumulate and storm with larger forces. Will we allow it? No! Every day we destroy dozens of occupiers - the report says.

Addition

Despite statements by the Russian military about an alleged advance towards Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast, attempts to break through from the north continue, but fail.