Attempts to accumulate and lone assault groups: the NGU told what is happening in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47460 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 40469 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 74366 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 61039 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 73004 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 93975 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 67424 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 50227 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74268 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161172 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 32745 views
Kyiv region introduces differentiated air raid alert signal: what it meansJuly 24, 06:39 AM • 24471 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 96517 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - ZelenskyyJuly 24, 07:40 AM • 14240 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 60845 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47460 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 97201 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161171 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 243297 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 299276 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 178226 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 296805 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 381045 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 385475 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 374376 views
Actual
Su-34
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram

Attempts to accumulate and lone assault groups: the NGU told what is happening in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

Russian troops continue their attempts to advance in the Pokrovsk direction, using "greenery" (forests/vegetation), fields, swimming crossings, and night movements. Their goal is to accumulate forces for further assaults, but Ukrainian defenders destroy dozens of occupiers daily.

Attempts to accumulate and lone assault groups: the NGU told what is happening in the Pokrovsk direction

Russian troops do not abandon attempts to advance in the Pokrovsk direction, moving through "greenery", fields, swimming, and at night. The enemy's goal is to accumulate and storm with larger forces. This was reported by the 3rd Operational Purpose Brigade "Spartan" of the National Guard of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Spartan" brigade, the enemy does not abandon attempts to advance. Enemy personnel move through "greenery", fields, swimming, at night - in anti-thermal imaging cloaks. Do we know their goal? Yes. To accumulate and storm with larger forces. Will we allow it? No! Every day we destroy dozens of occupiers

- the report says.

Addition

Despite statements by the Russian military about an alleged advance towards Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast, attempts to break through from the north continue, but fail.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Kupyansk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9