Attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person died, there are wounded

Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 22780 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 86623 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 82419 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 49960 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 86084 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 44170 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 62142 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58187 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54209 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62202 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
In Odesa, a man stabbed a military officer of the TCC - social networksJune 12, 07:52 PM
Knocked to the ground and handcuffed: why Senator Padilla was removed from the press conference of the Minister of Internal SecurityJune 12, 08:15 PM
Ballots in the 2025 presidential election will be recounted in PolandJune 12, 08:15 PM
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has diedJune 12, 09:27 PM
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter died11:31 PM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 86084 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person died, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2364 views

As a result of an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region, one person died and three were injured. The occupiers launched 496 attacks on 14 settlements of the region.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person died, there are wounded

One person died and three more were injured in an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN

Details

Also, according to him, over the past day, the occupiers launched 496 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the enemy carried out 10 air strikes on Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Olhivske, and Bilohiria. In addition:

  • 283 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka.
    • 10 MLRS attacks covered Yurkivka, Kamyanske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.
      • 193 artillery strikes hit the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka.

        "31 reports were received about damage to private houses, apartments, infrastructure facilities and a shop," Fedorov said.

        Recall

        The day before, one person was injured in an air strike on Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia, and houses were destroyed.

        Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded, houses and cars damaged12.06.25, 07:22 • 4578 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
