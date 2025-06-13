Attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person died, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region, one person died and three were injured. The occupiers launched 496 attacks on 14 settlements of the region.
One person died and three more were injured in an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
Also, according to him, over the past day, the occupiers launched 496 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the enemy carried out 10 air strikes on Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Olhivske, and Bilohiria. In addition:
- 283 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka.
- 10 MLRS attacks covered Yurkivka, Kamyanske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.
- 193 artillery strikes hit the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka.
"31 reports were received about damage to private houses, apartments, infrastructure facilities and a shop," Fedorov said.
Recall
The day before, one person was injured in an air strike on Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia, and houses were destroyed.
