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Attack on Al-Deain hospital in Sudan killed 64 people, including children - WHO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

The attack on the medical facility killed 13 children and staff, and the hospital ceased operations. The total number of victims of the attacks exceeded 2,000 people.

Attack on Al-Deain hospital in Sudan killed 64 people, including children - WHO
Photo: x.com/DrTedros

The World Health Organization has confirmed another attack on a medical facility in Sudan. The strike on Al-Deain Teaching Hospital killed at least 64 people, including children and medical personnel. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported this on social media platform "X", according to UNN.

Details

The attack occurred at Al-Deain Teaching Hospital in the capital of East Darfur. According to the WHO, among the dead were 13 children, two nurses, one doctor, and several patients.

As a result of this tragedy, the total number of fatalities related to attacks on medical facilities during the war in Sudan has exceeded 2,000. According to the WHO, over the nearly three-year conflict, 2,036 people have died in 213 attacks on medical facilities, including Friday night's strike in Al-Deain.

- the post states.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also added that this attack also injured 89 people, including eight medical workers, and damaged the hospital's pediatric, maternity, and emergency departments. Furthermore, it was noted that due to significant destruction, the hospital is currently non-operational, leading to an interruption in the provision of essential medical services.

The WHO supports local health partners to help fill urgent gaps by expanding the capacity of other health facilities. This includes strengthening primary health care services to provide outpatient, pediatric, and obstetric care; increasing capacity for treating the wounded; and distributing trauma care supplies and essential medicines.

- emphasizes the WHO Director-General.

Recall

The Sudanese army reported intercepting drones flying towards the Flamingo naval base in Port Sudan. The city has been suffering from attacks, particularly from the RSF, which has caused damage.

Alla Kiosak

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