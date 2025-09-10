Assassination attempt on Trump's associate: suspected shooter detained, FBI agents dispatched to the scene

A suspect has been detained in the US for an assassination attempt on conservative activist Charlie Kirk, police are investigating the shooting, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

The suspect has been detained, and police are investigating the shooting - the report says.

Additionally

The FBI is closely monitoring reports of a shooting involving Kirk, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

"We sympathize with Charlie, his loved ones, and all those affected," Patel wrote in a post on X. "Agents will quickly arrive at the scene, and the FBI fully supports the ongoing actions and investigation."

Trump and Vance's reaction

Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to reports of the shooting in Kirk, urging others to "pray" for the right-wing activist in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the shooting on his social media page Truth Social.

We should all pray for Charlie Kirk, who was shot. A great guy from start to finish. God bless him! - Trump wrote.

What is known about Charlie Kirk?

Kirk is a 31-year-old conservative activist and father of two who helped found Turning Point USA, a prominent non-profit organization that mobilizes conservative youth on school campuses.

He is a well-known supporter of President Donald Trump and a close ally of many in his inner circle. He spoke at the 2024 presidential convention just days after the assassination attempt on Trump.