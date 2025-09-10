Assassination attempt on Trump's associate: suspected shooter detained, FBI agents dispatched to the scene

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 12008 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 28272 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 21416 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 24657 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 26341 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 56287 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 77668 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 61607 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34458 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38631 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 42117 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM • 40667 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhotoSeptember 10, 11:41 AM • 22012 views
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companiesSeptember 10, 01:09 PM • 10003 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in PolandSeptember 10, 01:20 PM • 10674 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 28276 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 56289 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 42201 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 77671 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 61608 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 7948 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 76902 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 70153 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 66327 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 134787 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Assassination attempt on Trump's associate: suspected shooter detained, FBI agents dispatched to the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

A suspect has been detained in the US in connection with the assassination attempt on conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The FBI and Donald Trump have expressed support for Kirk, who is the founder of Turning Point USA and a Trump supporter.

Assassination attempt on Trump's associate: suspected shooter detained, FBI agents dispatched to the scene

A suspect has been detained in the US for an assassination attempt on conservative activist Charlie Kirk, police are investigating the shooting, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

The suspect has been detained, and police are investigating the shooting 

- the report says.

Trump's ally Charlie Kirk shot in US - media reports10.09.25, 22:06 • 658 views

Additionally

The FBI is closely monitoring reports of a shooting involving Kirk, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

"We sympathize with Charlie, his loved ones, and all those affected," Patel wrote in a post on X. "Agents will quickly arrive at the scene, and the FBI fully supports the ongoing actions and investigation."

Trump and Vance's reaction

Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to reports of the shooting in Kirk, urging others to "pray" for the right-wing activist in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the shooting on his social media page Truth Social.

We should all pray for Charlie Kirk, who was shot. A great guy from start to finish. God bless him! 

- Trump wrote.

What is known about Charlie Kirk?

Kirk is a 31-year-old conservative activist and father of two who helped found Turning Point USA, a prominent non-profit organization that mobilizes conservative youth on school campuses.

He is a well-known supporter of President Donald Trump and a close ally of many in his inner circle. He spoke at the 2024 presidential convention just days after the assassination attempt on Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Kash Patel
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
United States