“Ask a psychologist": Vadym Stolar Foundation launches new format to support Ukrainians

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation has launched a new format, Ask a Psychologist, as part of its psychological project, Support. It allows you to contact a specialist with any request by filling out the appropriate form and then receive an answer.

"The war and constant stress have a detrimental effect on the mental health of Ukrainians - according to the Ministry of Health, about 15 million people will need psychological help at the end of the war. Some people already take care of themselves and visit a psychologist. However, not everyone, for various reasons, is ready for this form of communication with a specialist. For such people, we have introduced a new format of consultations that allows them to ask their question online to our psychologist and get an answer," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

It is worth noting that, like other initiatives of the Support project, the Ask a Psychologist format is free of charge.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, our Foundation has been providing Ukrainians with the opportunity to receive professional psychological assistance in various formats, both offline and online. It is very important to take care of the health of every citizen, as it is the key to preserving the nation and restoring Ukraine," said Vadym Stolar, founder of the Foundation .