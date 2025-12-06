As close as possible to the usual schedule: train traffic through Fastiv station resumed after Russia's night attack

Train traffic through Fastiv station has been restored after a massive night attack. Railway workers promptly completed all necessary work, which allowed traffic to return to an almost normal mode. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia has restored train traffic through Fastiv station, which was subjected to a massive enemy attack tonight. All work was quickly completed thanks to the coordinated efforts of railway workers — trackmen, power engineers, communication specialists, and all other involved services. - the post says.

Around the station and in the depot, railway workers are tidying up, while passengers are asked to follow updates. Ukrzaliznytsia reports that the train schedule will be as close as possible to the usual one.

"To the attention of Fastiv residents: train traffic will be as close as possible to the usual schedule, all updates will be published. Near the station, all necessary facilities for your comfort will be deployed in a temporary format: waiting areas, toilets, children's zones, ticket offices," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes.

Recall

In Fastiv, Kyiv region, the railway junction station and two electric trains were destroyed.