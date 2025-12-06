$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 14935 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 17875 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 28498 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 39632 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31743 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 58228 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37813 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36531 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47015 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
As close as possible to the usual schedule: train traffic through Fastiv station resumed after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed train traffic through Fastiv station after a massive night attack by the enemy. Railway workers promptly carried out all necessary work, which allowed traffic to return to almost normal mode.

As close as possible to the usual schedule: train traffic through Fastiv station resumed after Russia's night attack

Train traffic through Fastiv station has been restored after a massive night attack. Railway workers promptly completed all necessary work, which allowed traffic to return to an almost normal mode. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia has restored train traffic through Fastiv station, which was subjected to a massive enemy attack tonight. All work was quickly completed thanks to the coordinated efforts of railway workers — trackmen, power engineers, communication specialists, and all other involved services.

- the post says.

Around the station and in the depot, railway workers are tidying up, while passengers are asked to follow updates. Ukrzaliznytsia reports that the train schedule will be as close as possible to the usual one.

"To the attention of Fastiv residents: train traffic will be as close as possible to the usual schedule, all updates will be published. Near the station, all necessary facilities for your comfort will be deployed in a temporary format: waiting areas, toilets, children's zones, ticket offices," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes.

Recall

In Fastiv, Kyiv region, the railway junction station and two electric trains were destroyed.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Ukrainian Railways