"Arctic Monkeys" return with first release in four years to support children affected by wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

British band Arctic Monkeys released the song "Opening Night" for the album HELP(2). All proceeds from the release will go to support children affected by military conflicts.

"Arctic Monkeys" return with first release in four years to support children affected by wars

The British band Arctic Monkeys has released their first new track since their 2022 album The Car — the song "Opening Night." All proceeds from the release will go to support War Child, a charity that helps children affected by military conflicts worldwide, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

It is known that the new track is part of the new album HELP(2) - a continuation of the legendary 1995 compilation "Help," which raised funds for children affected by wars worldwide. This time, the project involved not only music veterans (Portishead, Blur, Pulp, Beck, Depeche Mode) but also popular contemporary artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, and Sampha.

By the way, the participation of Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer in the project is attracting considerable public attention. He worked with children in conflict zones, particularly in Ukraine, and also involved British schoolchildren in documenting the album's creation.

We hope the album will help improve the lives of children suffering from war.

- The Guardian quotes the musicians.

War Child assessed the global situation with wars and their impact on children's lives. While in 1995, wars affected approximately 10% of children worldwide, this figure has now risen to 20%, or about 520 million. The album HELP(2) aims to draw global attention and raise funds to help those in need.

Stanislav Karmazin

