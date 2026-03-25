Archaeologists found the remains of the legendary d'Artagnan - Media

Archaeologists in the Netherlands have discovered a skeleton that may belong to Charles de Batz de Castelmore, the prototype of the legendary musketeer d'Artagnan. This is reported by Nos, according to UNN.

A skeleton has been discovered in a church in Maastricht, which may belong to the famous French musketeer d'Artagnan. Where his remains disappeared to has remained a mystery for centuries. - the publication writes.

D'Artagnan was the leader of the Musketeers: an elite military corps that served as the personal guard of the French king. He died in 1673 during the siege of Maastricht, when the French army tried to capture the city.

Reportedly, the skeleton lay in a place where an altar once stood, where at that time only royalty or other important persons were buried.

A DNA sample was taken from the skeleton and sent to a laboratory in Munich. There it is being compared with the DNA of a descendant of the musketeer.

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