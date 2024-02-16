Archaeologists find remains of Alexander the Great's father

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 17296 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108628 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116372 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158941 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260863 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175927 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166659 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232226 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 61321 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 69574 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 68695 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 48241 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 60223 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217826 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229786 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108628 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 84561 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89545 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115139 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115932 views
Archaeologists find remains of Alexander the Great's father

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113093 views

Archaeologists have confirmed that the remains discovered in an ancient Greek tomb in 1977 belong to King Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great.

Archaeologists have confirmed that the remains discovered in an ancient Greek tomb in 1977 belong to King Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great. This information is reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Initially, it was believed that the tomb contained the remains of Alexander the Great's father, son, and older half-brother. However, after further research, scientists concluded that there was a misidentification of the father and half-brother.

Currently, experts are confident that the skeleton, previously thought to be the remains of his half-brother, actually belongs to Macedon's father, and the skeleton of his father is the remains of his half-brother.

Philip II (383 or 382 BC - 336 BC) was a king of Macedonia from the Argead dynasty who ruled from 359 to 336 BC.

Image

He was the third son of King Aminta III and came to power after the death of his brother Perdiki III. Philip II was able to stabilize the country by creating a strong army and developing the economy.

Image

Macedonia under him became a powerful state, launched an active foreign policy, and expanded its influence through wars and dynastic marriages. Philip II had many children from different women, and his son Alexander III the Great inherited his father's army and became the creator of a world empire.

In Rome, archaeologists found a mosaic made of shells in a luxury house26.12.23, 02:30 • 29491 view

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture

