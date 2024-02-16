Archaeologists find remains of Alexander the Great's father

Archaeologists have confirmed that the remains discovered in an ancient Greek tomb in 1977 belong to King Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great. This information is reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Initially, it was believed that the tomb contained the remains of Alexander the Great's father, son, and older half-brother. However, after further research, scientists concluded that there was a misidentification of the father and half-brother.

Currently, experts are confident that the skeleton, previously thought to be the remains of his half-brother, actually belongs to Macedon's father, and the skeleton of his father is the remains of his half-brother.

Philip II (383 or 382 BC - 336 BC) was a king of Macedonia from the Argead dynasty who ruled from 359 to 336 BC.

He was the third son of King Aminta III and came to power after the death of his brother Perdiki III. Philip II was able to stabilize the country by creating a strong army and developing the economy.

Macedonia under him became a powerful state, launched an active foreign policy, and expanded its influence through wars and dynastic marriages. Philip II had many children from different women, and his son Alexander III the Great inherited his father's army and became the creator of a world empire.

