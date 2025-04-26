Application failure: monobank co-founder announces possible hacker attack on one of the large data centers
Kyiv • UNN
Large-scale failures in applications, including Diia, Nova Poshta, Google Pay, Apple Pay. Horokhovskyi suggested that it looks like a hacker attack on a data center.
Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi, against the background of large-scale application failures, announced a possible hacker attack on one of the large data centers, writes UNN.
Like a hacker attack on one of the large data centers
Earlier, "Diia" reported a temporary failure in the operation of mobile applications due to "technical updates in one of the large data processing centers".
Users complained about failures in the operation of a number of applications and online payments, including "Diia", "Nova Poshta", Google Pay and Apple Pay. There were also reports of payment problems in the Kyiv metro.
Monobank co-founder Horokhovskyi noted that "it seems we were not affected".