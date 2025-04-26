Application failure: monobank co-founder announces possible hacker attack on one of the large data centers

Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi, against the background of large-scale application failures, announced a possible hacker attack on one of the large data centers, writes UNN.

Like a hacker attack on one of the large data centers - wrote in Telegram the co-founder of monobank mobile bank Oleh Horokhovskyi against the background of large-scale application failures.

Earlier, "Diia" reported a temporary failure in the operation of mobile applications due to "technical updates in one of the large data processing centers".

Users complained about failures in the operation of a number of applications and online payments, including "Diia", "Nova Poshta", Google Pay and Apple Pay. There were also reports of payment problems in the Kyiv metro.

Monobank co-founder Horokhovskyi noted that "it seems we were not affected".

