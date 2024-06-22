$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3250 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11191 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12861 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16940 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37937 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Apple Postpones sales of smartphones with AI features in the EU due to legal restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56623 views

Apple is delaying sales of AI-enabled smartphones in the EU due to problems with digital market legislation.

Apple Postpones sales of smartphones with AI features in the EU due to legal restrictions

Apple is delaying sales of smartphones with artificial intelligence features in the EU. This is reported by Apple, reports UNN.

Details

Tech giant Apple has announced the postponement of sales of its smartphones with integrated artificial intelligence features in EU countries due to digital market legislation (DMA). This decision was made after the announcement of Apple Intelligence in June, which provides for the integration of OpenAI's chatgpt artificial intelligence into Apple phones by the end of the year.

EU law imposes obligations on companies that have a dominant position in the market, so that their position does not become disproportionately higher. Apple has announced its intention to work with the European Commission to find a solution that will allow implementing new features without risking the security of user data.

Earlier this year, Apple pledged to comply with DMA requirements. The Commission is expected to announce in the near future whether the changes made by Apple meet the requirements of the law. However, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has already noted that Apple's measures may not be sufficient.

Apple to become the first tech company to be charged under EU digital law15.06.24, 00:55 • 43012 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
