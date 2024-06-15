Apple to become the first tech company to be charged under EU digital law

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 7228 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 7228 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131702 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137124 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226262 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226262 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167587 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161676 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161676 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146667 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146667 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213431 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112768 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112768 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200233 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 100671 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100671 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 41754 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 41754 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 51062 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 51062 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 100454 views

08:56 AM • 100454 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 72956 views

11:06 AM • 72956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226555 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 214103 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214103 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 72956 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100454 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155940 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155940 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154828 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158702 views
Apple to become the first tech company to be charged under EU digital law

Apple to become the first tech company to be charged under EU digital law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42987 views

Apple has been accused by EU regulators of suppressing competition in its mobile app store, the first case under new digital rules targeting tech giants.

The European Commission intends to charge Apple with suppressing competition in the mobile app store. This is the first time that EU regulators have used new digital rules to attack a group of large technology companies, the Financial Times writes, UNN reports .

Details

The European Commission has found that the iPhone maker is not fulfilling obligations that allow app developers to "direct" users to offers outside its App Store without charging them a fee, according to three people with close knowledge of the investigation.

The charges are the first to be brought against a tech company under the Digital Markets Act, a landmark law designed to force influential "online controllers" to open their businesses to competition in the EU.

The announcement of the charges against Apple is expected in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with the case.

These people stated that the regulators have only made preliminary findings and Apple could still take steps to correct its practices, which could then lead regulators to reassess any final decision. They added that the timing of any announcement could also change.

If Apple is found to be in violation of the DMA, it faces daily fines for non-compliance of up to 5 percent of its average daily global turnover, which is currently just over $1 billion.

Addendum Addendum

In January, Apple announced historic changes to its iOS mobile software, App Store, and Safari browser in the EU.

The changes were an attempt to appease regulators in Brussels and meant that Apple would allow users to access competing app stores and download apps from other sources. The changes also included a reduction in the commission paid by companies using the App Store to sell digital goods and services from 30 percent to 17 percent.

Apple becomes the world's first $1 trillion brand13.06.24, 05:48 • 30500 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies

