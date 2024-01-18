ukenru
Apple overtakes Samsung as the leader in smartphone sales

Apple overtakes Samsung as the leader in smartphone sales

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33449 views

In 2023, Apple overtook Samsung as the world's top smartphone seller, selling more than 234 million units against Samsung's 226 million. Microsoft, however, overtook Apple to become the world's largest company by market capitalization.

Apple sold the most smartphones among all companies in 2023, overtaking Samsung, which has been the sales leader since 2010. This is reported by Reuters, citing data from the International Data Corporation IDC, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, Apple shipped more than 234 million units of its products last year, while Samsung shipped more than 226 million.

According to IDC's calculations, in 2023, global smartphone shipments decreased by 3.2% year-on-year to 1.17 billion units. The company noted that this is the lowest figure in recent decades, but in 2024, it shows signs of recovery.

Optional

At the same time, Apple  lost its leadership as the most successful company by market capitalization. Earlier, UNN wrote that Microsoft overtook Apple and became the world's largest company by market capitalization. In particular,  this was facilitated by Microsoft's deep focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI), a sector that is actively gaining popularity among investors.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Technologies

