Appeal leaves deputy general director of Energoatom branch, exposed for systematic bribery, in custody

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the pre-trial detention measure applied to the deputy general director of the "Atomenergomash" branch of "NAEC "Energoatom" JSC, who was exposed for systematic bribery. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

On November 14, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and upheld the pre-trial detention measure applied to the deputy general director of the "Atomenergomash" branch of "NAEC "Energoatom" JSC. - the statement says.

By the decision of the HACC dated November 5, 2025, the suspect was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 4 million.

Recall

The deputy general director of the Energoatom branch was detained for systematic bribery. According to the investigation, she demanded 10-15% of the paid work, which amounted to over UAH 6.6 million, and had already received USD 40,200.