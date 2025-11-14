Appeal leaves deputy general director of Energoatom branch, exposed for systematic bribery, in custody

$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
03:39 PM • 13136 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 12578 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 12984 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 13628 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 26951 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
01:14 PM • 22573 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
November 14, 09:52 AM • 46996 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30641 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55447 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 14, 08:55 AM • 33211 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
November 14, 09:46 AM • 28261 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath
November 14, 10:19 AM • 19368 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
November 14, 11:47 AM • 13680 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
12:13 PM • 17966 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
01:27 PM • 26953 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
01:14 PM • 22573 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
12:13 PM • 18052 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 09:52 AM • 46996 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
November 13, 02:40 PM • 276672 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
04:53 PM • 1938 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
01:27 PM • 26953 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
01:14 PM • 10380 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
November 14, 09:46 AM • 28332 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
November 12, 08:00 PM • 84080 views
Appeal leaves deputy general director of Energoatom branch, exposed for systematic bribery, in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the pre-trial detention measure for the deputy general director of the "Atomenergomash" branch of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". She is suspected of systematic bribery, demanding 10-15% of paid work, totaling over UAH 6.6 million.

Appeal leaves deputy general director of Energoatom branch, exposed for systematic bribery, in custody

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the pre-trial detention measure applied to the deputy general director of the "Atomenergomash" branch of "NAEC "Energoatom" JSC, who was exposed for systematic bribery. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

On November 14, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and upheld the pre-trial detention measure applied to the deputy general director of the "Atomenergomash" branch of "NAEC "Energoatom" JSC.

- the statement says.

By the decision of the HACC dated November 5, 2025, the suspect was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 4 million.

Recall

The deputy general director of the Energoatom branch was detained for systematic bribery. According to the investigation, she demanded 10-15% of the paid work, which amounted to over UAH 6.6 million, and had already received USD 40,200.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Energoatom