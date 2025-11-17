$42.040.02
Anthony Joshua returns to the ring with a fight against Jake Paul and promises to "break the internet" – Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

On December 19, former world boxing champion Anthony Joshua will meet boxer-blogger Jake Paul in the ring.

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring with a fight against Jake Paul and promises to "break the internet" – Sky News

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has announced a sensational return – on December 19 in Miami, he will fight an eight-round bout against American blogger and boxer Jake Paul. This will be the Briton's first fight since his defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The fight will take place in the heavyweight division, with boxers working in 10-ounce gloves. Jake Paul, who had planned a meeting with Gervonta Davis, got a chance to fight Joshua after the previous fight was canceled due to a lawsuit against Davis.

Paul, who has a record of 12–1, called the upcoming fight "Judgment Day" and stated that a victory over Joshua would open his way to a title fight.

A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I defeat Anthony Joshua, all doubts will disappear… December 19… the torch will be passed, and the British Goliath will fall asleep 

– said the boxer-blogger.

36-year-old Joshua, who has 28 wins and 4 losses, assures that he is returning for a loud show and is not going to spare his opponent: "I took a break and I'm coming back with a mega show… I'm here to put up huge numbers, have big fights and break all records."

And he concluded with a loud statement that has already spread across the network: "Now I'm going to break the internet across Jake Paul's face."

h. Usyk lost the title of undisputed world champion: the Ukrainian vacated the WBO heavyweight championship belt

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Bloggers