Antarctica through the eyes of Ukrainians: scientists' photos were awarded at the Wikipedia competition

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

Antarctica through the eyes of Ukrainians: scientists' photos were awarded at the Wikipedia competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3416 views

Ukrainian Antarctic researchers have achieved a historic victory in the scientific image competition, receiving awards in various categories for unique photographs.

Antarctica through the eyes of Ukrainians: scientists' photos were awarded at the Wikipedia competition

Ukrainian Antarctic researchers have achieved a historic victory at an international scientific image competition. This was reported by the head of the National Antarctic Scientific Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, five photos of Ukrainian polar explorers made it to the list of winners of the International Scientific Image Competition 2024, which is held within the framework of Wikipedia.

Two first prizes in the "People in Science" category were won by photos of geophysicist Oleksandr Bogomaz of the 29th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. They captured the process of taking water samples from Antarctic lakes by biologist Serhiy Yermolenko.

Another work by Bogomaz was awarded in the "Living Organisms" nomination. It made it to the top five thanks to a rare moment - the photo shows a sub-Antarctic penguin of the gentoo species in the act of defecation.

The fourth place in the same category was taken by a shot by Andriy Utevsky - the starfish Labidiaster annulatus, which lives at a depth near the Antarctic coast. This predatory representative of the benthos impresses not only with its biological behavior, but also with its amazing appearance, which the researcher managed to capture.

Among the best shots in the "General Category" is a photo by geophysicist Anna Soina, who captured an unusual natural phenomenon: a rainbow against the background of snowfall. This phenomenon occurs only under extraordinary atmospheric conditions, when liquid water droplets and snow crystals coexist in the air - a truly rare sight in the conditions of Antarctica.

Let's add

The Scientific Image Competition is held annually to promote science and fill Wikipedia with high-quality visual material. This year, the Ukrainian part of the competition, organized by the NGO "Wikimedia Ukraine", lasted during November-December. It was attended by 72 authors who submitted 470 works in five thematic categories, as well as in the special nomination "Consequences of the War".

In previous years, Ukrainian polar explorers Yevhen Prokopchuk, Yuriy Shepeta and researcher Victoria Ivanets also became winners of the competition.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyNews of the World
Antarctica
