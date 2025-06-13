$41.490.02
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Another example of religious freedom infringement: in Sevastopol, the occupiers are trying to take away a church from Catholics

Kyiv • UNN

In occupied Sevastopol, the Russians want to seize the temple of the Roman Catholic community and turn it into a wedding palace. This is another example of religious freedom infringement on the peninsula.

Another example of religious freedom infringement: in Sevastopol, the occupiers are trying to take away a church from Catholics

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians have launched a process of raider seizure of the building of the Roman Catholic community church, from which it is planned to make a wedding palace or a concert hall. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians launched a process of raiding the building of the Roman Catholic community church. We are talking about the former "Druzhba" cinema, which was a church before the Second World War. Now the occupiers want to turn it into a wedding palace or a concert hall.

- the report says.

The CNS emphasized that this is another example of the oppression of religious freedoms on the peninsula.

"The Kremlin is consistently destroying independent communities that do not fit into the "Orthodox ties" and are not controlled by Moscow," the CNS added.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Sevastopol
