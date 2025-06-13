In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians have launched a process of raider seizure of the building of the Roman Catholic community church, from which it is planned to make a wedding palace or a concert hall. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

The CNS emphasized that this is another example of the oppression of religious freedoms on the peninsula.

"The Kremlin is consistently destroying independent communities that do not fit into the "Orthodox ties" and are not controlled by Moscow," the CNS added.

Specialized seminars for "heads of departments of culture" of the occupation administrations have started in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region. They were called "workshops", where collaborators are instructed on soft Russification.