Another district hit by Russian drone strike in Kharkiv: new series of explosions in the city
Kyiv • UNN
A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv, the Saltivskyi district was preliminarily attacked. Mayor Terekhov reported 5 additional strikes on the city.
Another series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv, the Saltivskyi district was preliminarily attacked, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported on Telegram, writes UNN.
A series of explosions in Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate that the Saltivskyi district of the city was attacked by UAVs.
The mayor of the city, Terekhov, reported five additional enemy strikes on Kharkiv, after the first five that he reported earlier.
