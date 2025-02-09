ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The airports of St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod also canceled flights due to the danger

The airports of St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod also canceled flights due to the danger

Kyiv  •  UNN

 50048 views

The Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation has temporarily restricted the acceptance and departure of aircraft at Nizhny Novgorod Airport. The restriction was introduced for reasons of flight safety.

Several Russian airports canceled flights. Measures taken for reasons of flight safety. This was reported by the Russian mass media with reference to the press secretary of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) Artyom Korenyako and representatives of "Rosaviatsia" in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, February 09, at 04:40, representatives of Rosaviatsia reported on Telegram that temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced at Nizhny Novgorod airport. 

Image

According to Russian media, Rosaviation spokesman Artem Korenyako said that such measures were taken for reasons of flight safety.

Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services take all necessary measures to ensure flight safety. This is a top priority

- Korenyako added.

Korenyako explained that everything would return to the previous regime as soon as it was safe to do so.

At 6:55 a.m., the Russian Federation reported the closure of the airport in St. Petersburg.

"Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft at 06:55 Moscow time have been introduced at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport," Rosaviatsia said.

Recall

The airport in Volgograd, Russia, has introduced the "Carpet" plan due to the threat of drones. 

Drones attacked the Voronezh region of Russia

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World

