The airports of St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod also canceled flights due to the danger

Several Russian airports canceled flights. Measures taken for reasons of flight safety. This was reported by the Russian mass media with reference to the press secretary of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) Artyom Korenyako and representatives of "Rosaviatsia" in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, February 09, at 04:40, representatives of Rosaviatsia reported on Telegram that temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced at Nizhny Novgorod airport.

According to Russian media, Rosaviation spokesman Artem Korenyako said that such measures were taken for reasons of flight safety.

Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services take all necessary measures to ensure flight safety. This is a top priority - Korenyako added.

Korenyako explained that everything would return to the previous regime as soon as it was safe to do so.

At 6:55 a.m., the Russian Federation reported the closure of the airport in St. Petersburg.

"Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft at 06:55 Moscow time have been introduced at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport," Rosaviatsia said.

Recall

The airport in Volgograd, Russia, has introduced the "Carpet" plan due to the threat of drones.

Drones attacked the Voronezh region of Russia