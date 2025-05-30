Andriy Osipov Heads the State Film Agency of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian producer and head of the Odesa Film Studio, Andriy Osipov, has been appointed head of the State Film Agency of Ukraine. He is an expert on the commission for awarding grants from the President of Ukraine.
Details
According to the ministry, Osipov is a member of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, an expert of the commission for granting grants from the President of Ukraine to young figures in the field of cinematography, as well as a co-founder and member of the organizing committee of the Ukrainian National Film Festival "Cinema for Victory" and the chairman of the Council for State Support of Cinematography.
Additionally
Andriy Osipov was born on April 11, 1977 in the city of Zelenoborsk, Khmao, Tyumen region of the Russian Federation. After graduating from school in 1994, he entered the Faculty of Law of Lesya Ukrainka Volyn State University, from which he graduated with honors in 2002.
Since January 2017, he has been the head of the Private Joint Stock Company "Odesa Film Studio". Married, has three children.
Let us remind you
The State Agency for Cinema was returned to the subordination of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. Before that, it existed separately from government structures for some time.