Andriushchenko: Enemy air defense activity spotted from Mariupol port

Enemy air defense systems were spotted operating from the territory of the Mariupol port, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Mariupol. Enemy air defense is firing from the territory of the Mariupol port at unknown targets moving in the direction of Rostov-on-Don. The direction of movement is marked on the map. We do not record the fact of shooting down "unknown targets". Predictive intelligence in action. Good - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

