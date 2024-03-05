Andriushchenko: Enemy air defense activity spotted from Mariupol port
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor's advisor said that enemy air defense systems were operating from the port of Mariupol, targeting unknown objects moving in the direction of Rostov-on-Don.
Enemy air defense systems were spotted operating from the territory of the Mariupol port, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Tuesday, UNN reports .
Mariupol. Enemy air defense is firing from the territory of the Mariupol port at unknown targets moving in the direction of Rostov-on-Don. The direction of movement is marked on the map. We do not record the fact of shooting down "unknown targets". Predictive intelligence in action. Good
