Ancient volcanoes are being finalized: samples of "sand" beads on the Moon explained their origin

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
06:29 AM • 10586 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 24350 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 84757 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 76156 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 110130 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 100098 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 99742 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 174533 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81908 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 79384 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineJune 16, 09:59 PM • 36308 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injuredJune 16, 10:15 PM • 43285 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attackJune 16, 10:46 PM • 41495 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 40394 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 16619 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 169175 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 191255 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 219768 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 291460 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 346793 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 41327 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 58333 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 122402 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 104521 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78464 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

Ancient volcanoes are being finalized: samples of "sand" beads on the Moon explained their origin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Microscopic orange-black crystals of glass were formed as a result of explosive volcanic emissions. They are untouched capsules of the lunar interior, preserved for billions of years.

Ancient volcanoes are being finalized: samples of "sand" beads on the Moon explained their origin

During the Apollo missions, millions of microscopic orange-black glass crystals aged 3.3–3.6 billion years were discovered on the surface of the Moon. These beads were formed as a result of explosive volcanic eruptions in the vacuum of the lunar surface, UNN reports with a reference to Universe Today.

Details

According to scientists, these beads are smaller than 1 mm and have remained unchanged in the cold vacuum for over 3 billion years. Volcanic eruptions threw molten material from the depths to the surface, where it cooled almost instantly and solidified in the form of colored glass – orange or black.

They are some of the most amazing extraterrestrial samples we have, these beads are tiny, untouched capsules of the lunar interior. The very existence of these beads indicates that there were explosive eruptions on the Moon, similar to lava fountains in Hawaii today 

 - said Ryan Ogliore, Associate Professor of Physics at Washington University in St. Louis. 

Advanced methods were used to study the samples – atomic probe tomography, scanning electron and transmission microscopy, and energy-dispersive IR analysis.

The NanoSIMS 50 device helped to study the beads under protection from oxygen and moisture of the Earth.

Reference

These crystals come from the Taurus-Littrow region, where the Apollo 17 astronauts arrived. The project was led by researchers from Brown University and Washington University, and the study was published in the journal Icarus  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Apollo program
Hawaii
Month
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9