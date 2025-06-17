Ancient volcanoes are being finalized: samples of "sand" beads on the Moon explained their origin

During the Apollo missions, millions of microscopic orange-black glass crystals aged 3.3–3.6 billion years were discovered on the surface of the Moon. These beads were formed as a result of explosive volcanic eruptions in the vacuum of the lunar surface, UNN reports with a reference to Universe Today.

According to scientists, these beads are smaller than 1 mm and have remained unchanged in the cold vacuum for over 3 billion years. Volcanic eruptions threw molten material from the depths to the surface, where it cooled almost instantly and solidified in the form of colored glass – orange or black.

They are some of the most amazing extraterrestrial samples we have, these beads are tiny, untouched capsules of the lunar interior. The very existence of these beads indicates that there were explosive eruptions on the Moon, similar to lava fountains in Hawaii today - said Ryan Ogliore, Associate Professor of Physics at Washington University in St. Louis.

Advanced methods were used to study the samples – atomic probe tomography, scanning electron and transmission microscopy, and energy-dispersive IR analysis.

The NanoSIMS 50 device helped to study the beads under protection from oxygen and moisture of the Earth.

Reference

These crystals come from the Taurus-Littrow region, where the Apollo 17 astronauts arrived. The project was led by researchers from Brown University and Washington University, and the study was published in the journal Icarus