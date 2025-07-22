Anastasia Dobrynina, actress of the Franko Theater, died at the age of 43 22 July 2025

Anastasia Dobrynina, an actress of the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater, passed away prematurely at the age of 43. This was reported by the theater, according to UNN.

"With deep sorrow, we announce an irreparable loss - Anastasia Dobrynina, an actress of the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater, passed away prematurely at the age of 43. Anastasia was an inseparable part of the theater since childhood. She grew up on this stage, dedicating decades of work, love, and inspiration to it. We express our sincere condolences to her family, friends, and everyone who shares this pain," the statement reads.

The causes of the artist's death are not disclosed.

Anastasia Dobrynina was born on November 14, 1982, in Kyiv. She graduated from the I. Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television in 2004. Since 2004, she worked at the Ivan Franko Theater.

Anastasia Dobrynina was remembered by audiences for her vivid portrayals in various productions: Baba Palazhka in "Kaidash's Family", Fanchette in "The Marriage of Figaro", Maria in "The Incomparable", Paraskeva Mytrivna in "Comedy on the Ruins", and other roles that became an integral part of the theater's repertoire.

