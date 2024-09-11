An explosion occurs on a railway in the Belgorod region of Russia, a freight train derails

On the evening of September 10, an explosion occurred on the railroad tracks in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation , causing a freight train to derail. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case of terrorist attack. Baza writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

The explosion reportedly occurred on the Volokonovka-Novy Oskol stretch. According to Baza's sources, a freight train traveling from Bataysk to Stary Oskol hit an explosive device planted under a rail.

As a result of the explosion, an electric locomotive and about 10 empty cars (there were 58 cars in the train) derailed.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Law enforcement officers and sappers are working at the scene.

Several trains were canceled due to the incident. Several passenger trains were also sent to detour around this section of the tracks.

The Investigative Committee opened a case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act that caused significant property damage).

