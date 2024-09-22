An explosion occurs at a transformer substation in Ternopil: two streets without power

On Sunday evening, an explosion occurred at a transformer substation in Ternopil, leaving two streets without electricity. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Ternopil region, UNN reports.

On September 22, at 21:01, the emergency call center 101 received a report of an explosion on Lukiyanovych Street in Ternopil. SES officers promptly arrived at the scene. They found out that the explosion of the SV-110 insulator at the 110 kW transformer substation had caused the burning of oil over an area of 1 square meter, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that rescuers and power company employees are working at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

The State Emergency Service also reported that in order to provide residents with electricity, the power company will switch to another line.

